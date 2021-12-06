Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 69.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of CPB opened at $41.13 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average of $43.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

