Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $637,000 in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,807,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,456,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,032,000 after purchasing an additional 41,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,886,000 after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 14.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $102.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $116.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.32 and its 200-day moving average is $99.71.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 54.46%.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Kim C. Hanemann sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $114,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,577 shares of company stock worth $468,122 in the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

