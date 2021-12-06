Everence Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $283,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Argus lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

NYSE VLO opened at $69.71 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of -63.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.