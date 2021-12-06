Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 27,250 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 27,250 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE:CVS opened at $90.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.10 and its 200 day moving average is $86.00. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Truist boosted their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.