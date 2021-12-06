Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,130 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,130 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 209.9% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 91,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 62,003 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.4% in the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 130.4% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 127,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $73.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.91. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 91.87%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.