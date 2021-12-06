Everest (ID) 24 Hour Volume Tops $170,495.00

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Everest coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a market cap of $32.75 million and $170,495.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everest has traded 32% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00055599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,168.23 or 0.08487205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00059814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,221.44 or 1.00223103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00077184 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

