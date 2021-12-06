Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 7,861 Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 37.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 6.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 10.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Spire by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

NYSE:SR opened at $61.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.49. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Several analysts have commented on SR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.