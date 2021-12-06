Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Encompass Health by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Encompass Health by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $58.69 on Monday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

