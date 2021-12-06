Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 318.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $44,418.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 33.04 and a quick ratio of 33.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.76%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

