Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $511,000 Investment in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 46,945 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $32.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. LTC Properties’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

