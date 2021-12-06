Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $533,000 Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $66.70 on Monday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.57.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 58.19%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

