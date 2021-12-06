Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

EXFY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $35.80 on Monday. Expensify has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $51.06.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

