Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $60.89 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average is $59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $257.78 billion, a PE ratio of -43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.