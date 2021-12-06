Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given a $71.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.09.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $257.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 42,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 512,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,170,000 after acquiring an additional 39,737 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $875,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.