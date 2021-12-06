Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.4% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $24,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $9.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $316.17. 319,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,799,178. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. UBS Group began coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock valued at $570,345,242. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

