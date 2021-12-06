FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.000-$12.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $389.00.

NYSE FDS opened at $466.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $475.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $434.05 and its 200 day moving average is $380.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.63%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

