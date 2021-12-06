FairCoin (FAIR) Market Capitalization Achieves $965,946.99

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. FairCoin has a total market capitalization of $965,946.99 and approximately $1.33 million worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FairCoin has traded 42.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001521 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005387 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00072160 BTC.

FairCoin Coin Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

