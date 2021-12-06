Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Announces Dividend of $15.30

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 15.30 per share by the bank on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous dividend of $14.75.
Shares of FMCB stock opened at $967.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $940.64. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $726.60 and a 1 year high of $1,156.00.
