Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.96

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.96 and last traded at $61.86, with a volume of 19501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.66.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.80.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.26%.

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,294. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 16.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

