Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 99,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 17.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 28.7% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,077,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $121.25 on Monday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $70.25 and a fifty-two week high of $137.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.07). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

