Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.05% of Federated Hermes worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 63,632 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FHI traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,685. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.37 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $41,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $268,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $436,363. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

