Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock Position Decreased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.05% of Federated Hermes worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1,455.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,841,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,811 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,386,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,414,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,954,000 after purchasing an additional 973,846 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,563,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,076,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $112,961.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $268,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $436,363. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.81. 2,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,685. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.08. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.37 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

