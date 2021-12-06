Fei Protocol (FEI) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. During the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,149.76 or 0.08450911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00059494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,310.42 or 1.00419758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00077734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

