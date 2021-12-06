Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on FENC shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:FENC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,443. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $107.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.90 and a current ratio of 12.90.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 618,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 29,678 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

