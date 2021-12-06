Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FEEXF. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ferrexpo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FEEXF remained flat at $$4.00 during midday trading on Monday. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

