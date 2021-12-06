Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

FOE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.57. 478,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,240. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferro by 62.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 559,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 215,094 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferro by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 495,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ferro by 235.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 28,566 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferro by 78.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 28,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

