Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 15,071 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Barclays were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Barclays by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 86.2% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. 2.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of BCS opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 8.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCS shares. UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 205.00 to 240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BCS raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.38.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.