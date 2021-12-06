Fifth Third Bancorp Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chemours were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Chemours by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Chemours by 6,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

In other Chemours news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $2,991,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890 over the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $29.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

