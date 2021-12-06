Fifth Third Bancorp Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $157.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.72. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

