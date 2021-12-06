Fifth Third Bancorp Has $407,000 Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% during the second quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,483 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,730,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,072,000 after acquiring an additional 136,667 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,177,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 18.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,644,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,605,000 after acquiring an additional 256,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,303,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,251,000 after acquiring an additional 65,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $86.59 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.35 and its 200-day moving average is $102.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.95.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.93.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

