Fifth Third Bancorp Has $452,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $66.76 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $64.20 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The firm had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.62) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

