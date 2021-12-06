Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 66,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clearshares LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $63.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.04. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

