Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 159,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 37,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 158,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $110.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.68. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.