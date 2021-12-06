Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 10,092 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $320,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 340.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $269.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.39. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $220.99 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

