Fifth Third Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.2% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $75.20 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $80.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

