Fifth Third Securities Inc. Takes $3.43 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 102,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,337,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $144.06 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $151.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

