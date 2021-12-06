Filecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $738.71 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $37.52 or 0.00077049 BTC on major exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and approximately $738.71 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 132,086,827 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

