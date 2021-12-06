Financial Comparison: EVmo (YAYO) and Its Peers

EVmo (OTCMKTS: YAYO) is one of 129 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare EVmo to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EVmo and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A EVmo Competitors 664 3165 4893 91 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 42.73%. Given EVmo’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EVmo has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares EVmo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo -117.85% -1,429.68% -113.30% EVmo Competitors -39.08% -1,612.21% -10.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVmo and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $7.62 million -$3.50 million -1.91 EVmo Competitors $1.02 billion $1.91 million 16.23

EVmo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than EVmo. EVmo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of EVmo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

EVmo has a beta of 4.57, indicating that its stock price is 357% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVmo’s competitors have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EVmo competitors beat EVmo on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

EVmo Company Profile

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in March 2021. EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

