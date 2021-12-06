Financial Comparison: Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) vs. CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF)

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) and CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nemaura Medical and CVR Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nemaura Medical currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 293.52%. Given Nemaura Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Risk and Volatility

Nemaura Medical has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Medical has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nemaura Medical and CVR Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -$6.26 million ($0.36) -12.00 CVR Medical N/A N/A -$170,000.00 $0.01 1.52

Nemaura Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nemaura Medical and CVR Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A -89.76% -31.88% CVR Medical N/A -13.59% 31.49%

Summary

CVR Medical beats Nemaura Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app. The company was founded by Dewan Fazlul Hoque Chowdhury on December 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical Corp. is a healthcare company that operates in the medical device industry focused on the commercialization of its Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS). Its CSS device is a diagnostic tool that encompasses subsonic, infrasonic and low frequency sound wave analysis technology, which is designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. The company was founded on December 10, 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

