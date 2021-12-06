Financial Contrast: TD (NASDAQ:GLG) and First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC)

TD (NASDAQ:GLG) and First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get TD alerts:

This table compares TD and First of Long Island’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TD $28.27 million 2.11 -$5.95 million N/A N/A First of Long Island $145.30 million 3.54 $41.20 million $1.87 11.64

First of Long Island has higher revenue and earnings than TD.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TD and First of Long Island, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TD 0 0 0 0 N/A First of Long Island 0 0 1 0 3.00

First of Long Island has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.54%. Given First of Long Island’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First of Long Island is more favorable than TD.

Profitability

This table compares TD and First of Long Island’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD 0.18% 0.20% 0.15% First of Long Island 33.05% 10.80% 1.08%

Risk and Volatility

TD has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First of Long Island has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of TD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of First of Long Island shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of TD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of First of Long Island shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First of Long Island beats TD on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TD Company Profile

TD Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses. Its Commodities Trading business is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers. Its Supply Chain Service business provides commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. The company was founded on December 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for TD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.