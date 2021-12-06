Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Set at C$43.00 by Raymond James

Finning International (TSE:FTT) has been assigned a C$43.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Finning International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.44.

Shares of FTT traded up C$1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$32.92. 378,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,865. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$26.56 and a 52-week high of C$40.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.86. The firm has a market cap of C$5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Finning International will post 2.3299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

