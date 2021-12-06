First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. First Horizon posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,062,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,606. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in First Horizon by 159.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 98.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

