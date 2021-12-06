First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 188,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $16.01 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

First Horizon declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on FHN. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.