First Keystone Co. (OTCBB:FKYS) Announces $0.29 Dividend

First Keystone Co. (OTCBB:FKYS) announced a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th.
First Keystone has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $114.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.69.
About First Keystone
See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?
Receive News & Ratings for First Keystone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Keystone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.