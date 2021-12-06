Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.72.

FIVE opened at $192.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.13. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below has a one year low of $153.34 and a one year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 94.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

