Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.360-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $164.50 million-$165.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.75 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.090-$1.100 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Colliers Securities upgraded Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Five9 from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.50.

FIVN stock traded down $2.15 on Monday, reaching $126.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,873. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.85. Five9 has a 12-month low of $122.33 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -151.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $2,068,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $393,934.34. Following the transaction, the president now owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,086,528.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,823 shares of company stock valued at $8,481,074. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Five9 stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

