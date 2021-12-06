flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,600 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 300,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FNNTF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get flatexDEGIRO alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FNNTF opened at $24.24 on Monday. flatexDEGIRO has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $139.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for flatexDEGIRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for flatexDEGIRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.