Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Short Interest Update

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,600 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 235,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Flexsteel Industries news, Director William S. Creekmuir bought 1,724 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn P. Dickson bought 3,000 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,115 shares of company stock valued at $143,815. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLXS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 296,443 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 85,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 702.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 72,292 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 50,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 50,112 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLXS opened at $29.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $200.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.81. Flexsteel Industries has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $137.69 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

