Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,918,000 after acquiring an additional 37,534 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at $856,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 132.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after purchasing an additional 238,848 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 20.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 76.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,333,000 after purchasing an additional 367,441 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total transaction of $14,890,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,852 shares of company stock valued at $29,185,107. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $127.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.28.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FND shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

