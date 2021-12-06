Fluity (FLTY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,413.00

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. During the last seven days, Fluity has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fluity has a total market cap of $282,271.23 and $8,413.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fluity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00054933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,052.08 or 0.08336287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00058721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,690.73 or 1.00170678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00076332 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Fluity Coin Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,954,889 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using US dollars.

